TMZ publishes video of alleged Kirk killer

NEW YORK, September 12. /TASS/. US portal TMZ released surveillance camera footage from one of the houses near the university in Utah, capturing the probable suspect in the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

The footage shows a person in black wearing a cap walking toward the college. The same camera recorded him after the shooting: the man walks past the houses, then breaks into a run and disappears from the camera's view.

Kirk, 31, was shot on Wednesday while delivering a speech at a university in Orem, Utah. He later died in the hospital from his wound. A supporter of US President Donald Trump, Kirk was credited by the Associated Press with contributing significantly to Trump’s most recent election victory. He had also repeatedly spoken out against US military aid to Ukraine.