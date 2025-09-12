Venezuela to transition to armed struggle in case of US aggression — president

CARACAS, September 12. /TASS/. The ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela wil have to transition to armed struggle in the event of aggression from the United States, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said during the party and its youth wing congress, broadcast by the Venezolana de Television channel.

"In case of aggression from US imperialism against Venezuela, our ruling party, which unites political, social, and cultural circles of the revolution, must urgently transition from unarmed to armed forms of struggle," Maduro stated. He emphasized that the people of Venezuela will never agree to capitulation and will consistently fight for sovereignty, independence and the state's right to development.

Maduro recalled the activation of Venezuela's active defense plan titled `Independence Plan 200: Permanent Active and Defensive Resistance," as well as the deployment of operational measures by the armed forces and people's militia for comprehensive defense across the entire national territory.

The president and chairman of the ruling party noted that "the Bolivarian Revolution has transformed into a powerful collective movement" and that "millions of women, youths and men are ready to confront the invaders." He stated that "no one granted the US empire the right to threaten Venezuela, just as it threatens peoples worldwide."

US threats against Venezuela

US President Donald Trump claims that Venezuela has not done enough to fight drug trafficking. Moreover, Washington continues to accuse Maduro of belonging to the Cartel de los Soles drug cartel, an allegation that Caracas denies.

On August 19, three US Navy destroyers — the USS Gravely, USS Jason Dunham, and USS Sampson — were dispatched to the southern Caribbean Sea off the coast of Venezuela to conduct "operations against drug cartels." There were also reports of the deployment of the nuclear submarine USS Newport News, the missile cruiser USS Lake Erie, amphibious ships, and 4,500 military personnel. Maduro views the US naval buildup off Venezuelan coast as "the biggest threat" in 100 years to his republic.