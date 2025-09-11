Polish interior ministry reports discovery of 17th drone crashed on night of September 10

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Another drone that violated Polish airspace on the night of September 10 has been discovered in southeastern Poland, bringing the total number of such objects found to 17 across the country, the press secretary of the republic’s interior ministry, Karolina Galecka, reported.

"The 17th drone was found in the settlement of Przymiarki, Ksenzhopol volost, Bilgoraj district," she wrote on the social network X. Previously, reports indicated 16 drones had been discovered in the east, southeast, center, and north of the country.

In the early hours of September 10, the Polish army reported downing several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that had invaded the country’s airspace. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that 19 UAVs had violated the country’s air borders, flying from Belarus, on the night of September 9-10. NATO, at the request of Poland, invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations among allies.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on Tuesday night, Russia attacked military enterprises in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, Zhitomir Regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov. No targets for destruction in Poland were planned, the ministry added. The range of the UAVs that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 km. The Defense Ministry said it is ready for consultations with Poland on this topic.