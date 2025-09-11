Trump says progress made in search for activist Kirk’s killer

WASHINGTON, September 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that authorities have made significant progress in the search for the killer of US political activist Charlie Kirk.

"I hear they're making big progress ," the American leader said in response to journalists’ questions on the South Lawn of the White House. He called Kirk’s killer an animal. "Hopefully they'll have him and they'll get him," Trump added. "So hopefully we'll have him and we will deal with him very appropriately," he emphasized.

Trump also noted that he has certain ideas regarding the motives behind the killing of Kirk. "I have an indication, yeah, but we'll let you know about that later," the US leader said.