{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Middle East conflict

Russian envoy sees Israel testing the limits of the permissible under US cover

Vasily Nebenzya called the Israeli attack on Qatar a natural consequence of the total impunity of West Jerusalem

UNITED NATIONS, September 12. /TASS/. Acting under the US-led international diplomatic cover, Israel has been testing the boundaries of the permissible, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting convened to discuss the Jewish state’s recent attack on Doha.

"What happened two days ago was not an accident but a natural consequence of the total impunity of West Jerusalem which has been consistently testing the limits of the permissible and pushing the boundaries, using the Washington-led international diplomatic cover," the Russian diplomat said.

Tags
IsraelQatarVasily Nebenzya
Middle East conflict
Israeli strike on Qatar to have consequences for Middle East security — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya emphasized that the Russian Federation strongly condemns the attack carried out by Israel on September 9 against a residential complex in Doha
Read more
Suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting in custody — FBI director
According to media reports, activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at a Utah college event
Read more
S7 Airlines plans to operate flights to Krasnodar — airline
The Krasnodar airport was opened for flights from 09:00 a.m. Moscow time on September 11
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about murder of US activist Charlie Kirk
FBI Director Kash Patel reported that "the investigation continues" and promised to provide updates on its progress
Read more
Russian diplomat slams murder of US activist Kirk as 'terrible crime'
Maria Zakharova said that the perpetrator and those involved in it must be found
Read more
Passenger traffic at Moscow-based airports down by 6.34%, to 7.3 mln people in July
Earlier, Rosaviatsiya reported that in January-July Russian airlines transported 62.1 million passengers, which is 1.7% lower than the same period last year
Read more
Ukraine’s drone incident in Poland likely staged provocation — senator
Vladimir Dzhabarov noted that the Kiev regime was exploiting every opportunity to pull more NATO countries into the conflict with Russia, particularly Poland
Read more
Russia’s 2,000th R-7 rocket delivers Resurs-P remote sensing satellite into orbit
Resurs-P satellites are designed for the Earth’s remote sensing and for regional and local monitoring of its surface
Read more
China to pursue policy of neutralizing Europe amid competition with US — MP
Andrey Denisov, deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federations Council, noted that the September 3 V-day parade sent a clear signal that China already possess deterrence capabilities
Read more
More than 498,000 Afghans need urgent medical care after earthquake — WHO
According to the organization's estimates, women make up 35% of all those hospitalized with injuries
Read more
Poland’s UAV narrative serves to legitimize new arms supplies — expert
"This is an obvious development of the logic of the media provocation, which served as an information justification and a tool for forming an appropriate public opinion," Alexander Stepanov said
Read more
Ukraine loses nearly 1,325 servicemen in special operation zone over day — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, units of battlegroup West improved their tactical positions, inflicting a blow to manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, and one air assault brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry ready to hold consultations with Poland 'on this matter'
The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that no facilities in Poland were planned to be targeted
Read more
Russia will return its frozen assets given to Ukraine through land — Medvedev
The Russian senior official clarified that his remarks do not pertain to the territories of Donbass and Novorossiya which, he affirmed, already belong to Russia
Read more
Russian envoy sees Israel testing the limits of the permissible under US cover
Vasily Nebenzya called the Israeli attack on Qatar a natural consequence of the total impunity of West Jerusalem
Read more
Trump says progress made in search for activist Kirk’s killer
The US President also noted that he has certain ideas regarding the motives behind the killing of Charlie Kirk
Read more
US congressman proposes reinstating Jackson-Vanik amendment against Russia
The Jackson-Vanik amendment was adopted in the US in 1974
Read more
Belarus, Russia discuss provision of border security for their Union State
According to the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus, the two countries’ border chiefs gathered in Russia’s Astrakhan to discuss the situation on the border and synchronize watches on major fields of cooperation
Read more
Kirk's murder inches US closer to civil war — expert
America is becoming more and more divided, the political struggle is becoming sharper and more violent, Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics, said
Read more
US recognizes need to address root causes of Ukraine crisis, not just arm Kiev — Lavrov
As the top Russian diplomat stressed, it is precisely on this basis that Moscow will foster dialogue
Read more
NATO prepares 'defensive military response' to UAV incident in Poland — Bloomberg
According to the report, NATO is a defensive alliance and any response would focus on strengthening its deterrence posture
Read more
Single voting day begins in Russia as polling stations open in Kamchatka
At 8:00 a.m. local time, a total of 178 polling stations opened in all populated areas of the region
Read more
Press review: US may reduce focus on China as Switzerland weighs peacekeepers in Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 8th
Read more
Ukraine's attacks on Druzhba harm Hungary, not Russia, and are unacceptable — Szijjarto
According to the Hungarian foreign minister, Kiev’s actions are wrong on many levels
Read more
Russian MFA says Russia won’t invade Ukraine, blames US for ‘aggressive plans’
Maria Zakharova said it was "absurd" to say Russia nurtured any aggressive plans about Ukraine
Read more
Allegations against Russia in Polish UAV incident reek of propaganda — MP
The mythical 'Russian threat' has been escalating in the Western European capitals for a second day, Leonid Slutsky said
Read more
Russian forces seize control of road sector supporting enemy troops in Kupyansk — expert
Recently, Russian fighters expanded their control zone near a local history museum and the district administration in Kupyansk
Read more
Drunk driver hits pedestrian with baby carriage in central Moscow
Near the Rimskaya metro station a BMW car and a Nissan Maxima car collided
Read more
EC confirms 'reparation loan' to Kiev will be financed through a new mechanism
Paula Pinho said that in this case it will be a new mechanism to maximize profits from Russian assets and to transfer them to the needs of Ukraine
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about drone incident in Poland
On the morning of September 10, the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command reported that several objects identified as drones had been destroyed after entering Poland’s airspace
Read more
FBI chief says suspect in Kirk’s assassination released after interrogation
Kash Patel noted that the investigation continues
Read more
Russian commandos redeploy to Uzbekistan for drills on Afghan border
In the course of joint practical measures, the troops will accomplish the combat training tasks of ensuring the state’s territorial integrity
Read more
IAEA to be notified about Ukrainian army strike on Zaporozhye nuke training center
Earlier the Ukrainian army attacked the training center of the station
Read more
Rostec has begun deliveries of new anti-drone systems Dvina-100M
Rostec elaborated that the Dvina-100M performs electronic jamming of control channels, UAV data transmissions, and global navigation satellite systems across a broad temperature range - from minus 40 to plus 50 degrees Celsius
Read more
Moldova’s head coach resigns after 11-1 loss to Norway at 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier
The margin of defeat was the largest in the history of Moldovan national football
Read more
Russia produces over 35,000 Piranha drones that destroyed first Abrams tanks
A Pirahna-10 FPV drone destroyed the first US-made Abrams tank in the special military operation in Ukraine in February 2024
Read more
Death toll in Israeli strikes on Yemen rises to 46
Another 165 were wounded, many women and children are among them
Read more
Acoustic detector developed in Russia to detect fiber optic FPV drones
Over 20 units of the detector have been distributed for testing in various operational zones
Read more
Aeroflot opens ticket sales for Moscow-Krasnodar flight
The flight is scheduled for September 17
Read more
CSTO exercises to be held in Kyrgyzstan on September 17-20
Participants will include national military contingents from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, along with operational groups from the CSTO Joint Staff and Secretariat
Read more
Russia urges Poland to reconsider its decision on closing border with Belarus — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that Polish authorities had decided to shut down all border crossing points with Belarus, including both road and rail, starting at midnight on September 12
Read more
Kremlin describes Zapad-2025 as routine drills not aimed at third countries
Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia would continue to pursue the same policy, which "is absolutely no secret to anyone"
Read more
Business program of 11th International United Cultures Forum kicks off in St. Petersburg
The program features 11 sectoral sections, roundtable meetings, panel discussions, conferences, and signing cooperation agreements between cultural establishments from Russian regions and foreign countries
Read more
Russia urges Israel to refrain from reckless aggressive actions — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Washington’s declared focus on the so-called quiet diplomacy is ineffective
Read more
Press review: Analysts note Poland drone gains as French protesters set out to oppose all
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 11th
Read more
US wants Europe to jettison Russian gas completely, buy American instead
The goal is to deploy American energy exports to US allies around the world, so they can buy energy from reliable friends that source them, as opposed to adversaries, Chris Wright, Secretary for the US Department of Energy, said
Read more
No explosives found on drones that fell in east Poland — prosecutors
According to the Polish Interior Ministry, drone fragments were discovered in 16 locations in the country’s east, southeast, center and north as of September 10
Read more
Russian diplomats summoned to Belgium’s MFA over Poland drone incident
The Belgian authorities complained about what they called a "deliberate violation" of the airspace of an EU member state which they described as "another major escalation by Russia targeting the EU and NATO"
Read more
UN Security Council condemns Israeli strikes on Qatar
The UN Security Council members also underscored the importance of de-escalation and expressed their solidarity with Qatar
Read more
Brazilian court find ex-president Bolsonaro guilty of being part of criminal organization
Justice Carmen Lucia voted in favor of convicting Bolsonaro on the charge, becoming the third out of five judges to support the guilty verdict
Read more
US takes sensible approach to Ukraine, danger of Israeli strikes on Doha: Lavrov's remarks
Russia expressed gratitude to GCC countries for their "balanced approach" to the Ukraine crisis and for their assistance in resolving humanitarian issues
Read more
Opposition pushes turn toward war, acceptance of migrants, Kiev — Orban
The Hungarian Prime Minister is against his country "dominated by Brussels, burdened with excessive taxes"
Read more
Progress MS-30 space freighter taken to orbit
It is scheduled to dock with the Zvezda module of the International Space Station’s Russian segment on the evening of September 13
Read more
Russia’s Progress space freighter launched from Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan
Progress will reach orbit approximately nine minutes after the takeoff
Read more
Ukraine loses about 1,440 troops in special military operation zone in past day
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, units of Battlegroup North hit the forces of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an assault regiment and a territorial defense brigade near Alexeyevka, Sadki, Yunakovka and Mogritsa in the Sumy Region
Read more
Europe hides secret defense production sites in West Ukraine — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, Europe earlier viewed West Ukraine as a safe place, due to its proximity to Poland and NATO, but now this territory has been subjected to a combined high-precision strike
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about preparations for upcoming voting day in Russia
Central Election Commission Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said that Russia's electoral system has learned to conduct elections amid the campaign against the country unleashed by the West in recent years
Read more
Gazprom, OMK discuss pipe supplies for major investment projects
"In particular, the discussion focused on the production and supply of OMK’s high-tech pipe products," Gazprom noted
Read more
Trump to rely on forces that brought him to power — Russian presidential aide
Nikolay Patrushev agreed that Trump, when he was still a candidate, "made many statements critical of the destructive foreign and domestic policies pursued by the current administration"
Read more
Paris prosecutor’s office to make statement on Durov’s detention on Monday
According to the media, the Telegram messenger founder might be charged with terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering and child pornography
Read more
Azur Air to consider possibility of flights from Krasnodar to foreign resorts
The airport of Krasnodar has been opened for serving flights on September 11
Read more
Russia’s GDO grows by 1.1% in January-July 2025 — Prime Minister
The period of the first anti-crisis decisions is over, Mikhail Mishustin said
Read more
EU rejects Trump's idea of tariffs against China, India — WSJ
The European Union pointed out that it does not use tariffs as a sanctions tool
Read more
Lukashenko, Trump’s representative discuss US embassy, Belavia Airlines, prisoner swap
The US president’s representative John Coale said that Washington would like to normalize relations with Minsk
Read more
By supporting Kiev, Trump’s team supports murderers — Medvedev
"Political crimes and assasinations have been carried out lately by a variety of left-wing liberal scum who support Banderite Kiev," Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said
Read more
No traces of explosives found on drone fragments that fell in east Poland — prosecutors
The object that damaged a house in the settlement of Wyryki could not be identified at this point
Read more
Russian stock indices in the red as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
The yuan exchange rate rose by 3 kopecks to 11.94 rubles
Read more
Poland to convene UN Security Council — Foreign Ministry
The date of the meeting has not been specified, but a diplomatic source previously told TASS that it may take place on Friday, September 12
Read more
Investigators reveal initials on rifle which killed Kirk — media
The authorities are seeking to match them with suspect profiles
Read more
Russian envoy warns of immediate response to any fresh Dutch sanctions
Vladimir Tarabrin said that the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs had earlier threatened with "new restrictive measures on Russia," accusing Moscow of violating the Polish airspace with drones
Read more
FACTBOX: Single Voting Day in Russia
Single Voting Day is the designated voting date in Russia for elections at various levels
Read more
Israel's strikes on Doha undermine stability in Middle East — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister stressed that Moscow regards it as a gross violation of international law, as an encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent state
Read more
China warns US against interfering in internal affairs
Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun stressed that any conspiracy and interference to support Taiwan's so-called independence and attempts to control China with Taiwan's help will be stopped
Read more
NATO invokes Article 4 of North Atlantic Treaty over drone incursion in Poland
Articles 4 and 5 of the treaty outline response measures by NATO countries in the event that one of them is threatened as well as the steps of the bloc’s collective defense
Read more
Lavrov discusses talks with US on Ukraine with colleagues from Arabian Peninsula countries
The Russian foreign minister expressed appreciation for the balanced stance maintained by Gulf nations throughout the Ukrainian crisis, acknowledging their consistent support
Read more
St. Petersburg United Cultures Forum attracts many visitors, says Russian culture minister
Olga Lyubimova noted that delegation heads were all positive about the forum and made "incredibly flattering" remarks about Russia’s culture
Read more
Russia army creates UAV unit with command center hundreds of km away from frontline
These units have been supplied with Skvorets drones and Orbita hardware and software systems
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about Russia's position on UAV incursion in Poland
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that European Union and NATO accusations of alleged provocations by Russia are nothing new
Read more
Ukrainian army attacks Zaporozhye nuke station training center, no casualties reported
The radiation background at the industrial site of the NPP and the adjacent territory is within the natural background values and is within norms
Read more
Russian forces advance in DPR’s Kirovsk, reach its southwestern outskirts — expert
Andrey Marochko said that the Russian troops are now closer to Krasny Liman
Read more
Russia’s Akula-class sub Dmitry Donskoi decommissioned due to spent nuclear core — source
The nuclear core’s replacement with a new unit "was deemed as inexpedient due to the high cost of this operation," the source said
Read more
Zelensky acknowledges ineffectiveness of NATO air defense systems
"Using systems like Patriot or other systems that are not so expensive, but whose missiles will also cost $200-300 million, using missiles from aircraft worth $1 million is wrong," Vladimir Zelensky said
Read more
Kalashnikov delivers large batch of aerosol-forming ammunition to customer
The concern explained that the main task of the AOB-5 is to protect combat vehicles and armored vehicles from high-precision weapons
Read more
Russia can detect any enemy and deliver an inevitable strike, says Putin
Russia is constantly and successfully improving its naval armaments and can detect any enemy and deliver an inevitable strike against it, if necessary, Russian President Vladimir Putin said
Read more
Trump says US activist Charlie Kirk has died following assassination attempt
The US President emphasized that "no one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie Kirk"
Read more
Houthis report missile strike on Israeli military site in Negev
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said that the rebel forces launched three attack drones towards Israel
Read more
Russia’s international reserves hit fresh all-time high of $698.5 bln
As of August 29, Russia’s international reserves totaled $685.5 bln
Read more
Sukhoi design bureau is developing eight different drones
Mikhail Strelets, the first deputy director and managing director of the Sukhoi Design Bureau, emphasized that a significant next step in tactical aviation is transitioning from viewing it as a mere collection of individual high-tech aircraft to developing integrated aviation systems
Read more
Five-year-old Russian child listed on Ukraine’s database of unwanted persons
On Thursday, several 11-year-olds were also added to the database over an alleged attempt to undermine Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty
Read more
Large number of violations found at 'Japan Centers' in Russia — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, the activity of the 'Japan Center' has lost its pertinence
Read more
Lukashenko says appreciates Trump's birthday message, 'can read between the lines'
At their meeting, US presidential representative John Coale gave the Belarusian president a letter from Donald Trump and his wife
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about protests in France
The French Interior Ministry expects up to 100,000 people to participate in various rallies across the country
Read more
Poland to deploy 40,000 troops on border with Belarus in coming days — Defense Ministry
Cezary Tomczyk characterized Zapad-2025 as an offensive drill and emphasized that the Polish military has been preparing extensively for this event
Read more
Russia to unveil Orsis sniper rifle at Abu Dhabi arms show — Rosoboronexport
As part of its small arms display stand, Rosoboronexport will demonstrate a wide range of Kalashnikov assault rifles, including the AK-200 series, the AK-12, AK-15, AK-19 and AK-308, and also the Chukavin sniper rifle
Read more
Kremlin has no further comments on drone incident in Poland
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Russian Defense Ministry commented on the matter and there is nothing to add
Read more
Russia’s Pacific Fleet demonstrates strong combat readiness — Kremlin aide
According to Nikolay Patrushev, strengthening defense capabilities in the Far East and a broader maritime buildup in the Pacific are among Russia’s priorities against the backdrop of Japan’s growing militarism
Read more
Tokyo’s decision to close Japanese Centers in Russia is ‘logical, timely’ — diplomat
"Whose declared goals and tasks are inconsistent with the present-day reality," Zakharova said
Read more
Senior Hamas officials survive Doha attack with help from Turkish intelligence — daily
Turkey’s intel officers notified the Hamas negotiators about the risk, leading to increased security measures for the Palestinian delegates in Doha
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Roscosmos to carry out over 20 rocket launches in 2025 — head
Bakanov emphasized the importance of the International Space Station and the need to make ISS missions more comfortable
Read more
Senior Russian MP says Kirk’s assassination was warning to Trump
Alexey Pushkov, chairman of the information policy commission of Russia’s Federation Council, pointed out that this incident echoes the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in July 2024
Read more