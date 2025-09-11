Russian envoy sees Israel testing the limits of the permissible under US cover

UNITED NATIONS, September 12. /TASS/. Acting under the US-led international diplomatic cover, Israel has been testing the boundaries of the permissible, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting convened to discuss the Jewish state’s recent attack on Doha.

"What happened two days ago was not an accident but a natural consequence of the total impunity of West Jerusalem which has been consistently testing the limits of the permissible and pushing the boundaries, using the Washington-led international diplomatic cover," the Russian diplomat said.