Gulf states appreciate Russia’s position on resolving Gaza conflict — GCC chief

DUBAI, September 11. /TASS/. The Gulf countries appreciate Russia’s position on the Gaza conflict, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) Jasem Mohamed al-Budaiwi said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The GCC Secretary General praised Russia's positions, especially regarding its support for ending the conflict in the Gaza Strip and protecting the brotherly Palestinian people, in addition to its strong condemnation of the dangerous operation carried out by Israeli occupation forces on the territory of the sisterly State of Qatar," the GCC Secretariat General said in a statement released after the meeting in Sochi.

Lavrov and al-Budaiwi discussed "the enhancement of relations" between Russia and the Gulf countries as part of the strategic dialogue. Also, the two sides exchanged opinions on the mechanisms to accelerate the implementation of the Joint Action Plan for 2023-2028.