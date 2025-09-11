Hungarian PM urges end to left-wing 'hatred' after Kirk's murder

BUDAPEST, September 11. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for an end to the "hatred" fueled by liberal leftist forces, which he believes led to the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in the United States and the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in May 2024.

"Charlie Kirk’s death is the result of the international hate campaign waged by the progressive-liberal left. This is what led to the attacks on Robert Fico, on [ex-Czech PM] Andrej Babis, and now on Charlie Kirk. We must stop the hatred! We must stop the hate-mongering left!" Orban wrote on X.

He also expressed condolences to Kirk's family and the people of the United States, calling the activist "a true defender of faith and freedom."

Earlier, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, commenting on the events in the US, asserted that people with left-leaning views have increasingly been committing political crimes and murders. He pointed to the assassination attempt on Fico as an example.

Kirk was shot on Wednesday while delivering a speech at a university in Orem, Utah, and later died from his injuries in the hospital. A supporter of US President Donald Trump, Kirk had repeatedly spoken out against US military aid to Ukraine.

The Washington Post published a ten-second video showing an unknown person running across the roof of a building located 128 meters from where Kirk was speaking immediately after the shooting. A small group of police officers was nearby. Local police told reporters that the shot was apparently fired from a long distance, presumably from a rooftop.