Peru looking at withdrawing from inter-American human rights system

BUENOS AIRES, September 11. /TASS/. Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has warned about the country’s potential withdrawal from the human rights system of the Organization of American States (OAS) after the Inter-American Court of Human Rights bound Lima to annul the law amnestying police and army officers.

"Following the ruling of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, Peru will continue analyzing its presence in the human rights system and the need for a push toward revising norms regulating this system," she said at the ceremony of awarding police officers who took part in the campaign against the radical left groups Sendero Luminoso and Tupak Amaru Revolutionary Movement in 1980-2000.

In mid-August, Boluarte signed the law on amnestying the military and law enforcement officers who had been charged with violating human rights during the campaign against radical involved in staging terror attacks and kidnapping people. The Inter-American Court of Human Rights recognized this law as contradicting the American Convention on Human Rights.

"All nations have the right to freedom, independence, self-determination, and building its own history. We will not tolerate any interference from any international organization," the president said, adding that her country "has defeated terrorism and learnt to live in peace."

According to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the internal conflict in Peru claimed nearly 70,000 lives.