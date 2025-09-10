China warns US against interfering in internal affairs

BEIJING, September 10. /TASS/. Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun has told his American counterpart Pete Hegseth that Washington should avoid interfering in Beijing’s internal affairs and trying to restrain its development.

"China has always been focused on its own development and the firm protection of its legitimate rights and interests. It is absolutely unacceptable to restrain China and interfere in its affairs," China Central Television quoted him as saying.

Dong Jun stressed that any conspiracy and interference to support Taiwan's so-called independence and attempts to control China with Taiwan's help will be stopped.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after a defeat in the Chinese civil war. Since then, Taipei has retained the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China, which existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power. According to Beijing's official position, supported by most countries, including Russia, this is one of the regions of China. Recognizing the "one China" policy, the United States continues to maintain contacts with the Taipei administration and supplies weapons to the island.