US congresswoman proposes ban on using tax revenues to aid Ukraine

WASHINGTON, September 10. /TASS/. US House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Greene (a Republican from the state of Georgia) announced her intention to introduce an amendment to the country's legislation that would prohibit the transfer of tax revenue to Ukraine.

"I will be introducing an amendment today to stop our tax dollars from going over to Ukraine to kill people," she wrote on her X page, adding that tax revenues should remain in the US to prevent the deaths of innocent people.

Earlier, Taylor Greene proposed removing $600 million in aid to Ukraine from the US defense budget for fiscal year 2026, which begins on October 1. Another amendment she proposed would prohibit including any aid to Kiev in the US defense budget.