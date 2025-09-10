Trump sees no reason in economic isolation of Russia — JD Vance

NEW YORK, September 10. /TASS/. U.S. President Donald Trump sees no point in isolating Russia economically and is ready to cooperate on a wide range of projects after the Ukrainian crisis is resolved, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"The President was very opened both with the Europeans and the Russians that he sees no reason why we should economically isolate Russia except for the continuation of the conflict. He wants the killing to stop. And on the other side of peace he is very open to a whole host of economic arrangements that are beneficial to the United States," Vance said on the air of the One America News Network.

He noted that Russia has huge reserves of mineral resources.

"I think that the President is absolutely right that once we get this peace settled we can have a very productive economic relationship with both Russia and Ukraine in the future. And, frankly, if we had a better relationship economically in Eastern Europe it might actually be the best guarantee of a long-term peace," the Vice President added.

Vance criticized the administration of Joe Biden noting that he was only willing to continue supplying Kiev with weapons and financial aid without developing a plan to resolve the conflict through diplomatic means.

"The President [Trump] recognizes that it is not easy, recognizes that it’s sometimes the Russian and Ukrainians obviously don’t see eye-to-eye but we’ve got an opportunity, we think, to bring the end to the conflict and actually create some real prosperity on the other side of the peace. We’re going to keep on working on it. Again, I don’t know how long this going to take, but I guarantee - eventually some sort of peaceful settlement is going to come out of this war this war," he said.