Doha shocked as US, Israel break promise no to target Hamas in Qatar — newspaper

WASHINGTON, September 10. /TASS/. Qatari officials reacted "with shock and a sense of betrayal" to Israel's strike on Doha, The Washington Post writes.

"Israel and the United States promised them (the Qatari authorities - TASS) last month that Hamas officials would not be targeted on their territory," the paper notes, citing Qatari sources.

According to The Washington Post, "the strike seemed likely to destroy Qatar’s role as a mediator in the conflict — eliminating the most reliable conduit to pass messages to Hamas leaders in Gaza."

On September 9, a series of explosions took place in the Qatari capital. Shortly afterwards, the Israeli army said that strikes had been carried out on Hamas leaders. Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said that Israel was responsible for the attack. According to the Foreign Ministry, the attack killed a security official and left several people injured. Hamas, in turn, denied media reports that the strike had killed members of its negotiating team. However, the movement acknowledged the death of six people, including the son of Khalil al-Hayya, a Hamas leader in Gaza.

Moscow views Israel’s strike on the capital of Qatar as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, an attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent state and a step escalating further tensions and instability in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. According to the ministry, such methods of dealing with those Israel considers to be its enemies and opponents are highly reprehensible.