Nepali Army imposes nationwide curfew until Thursday

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. The Nepali Army announced a nationwide curfew until Thursday, according to a statement issued by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, Khabarhub news website reported.

The prohibitory orders will be in force until 5:00 p.m. local time (11:15 a.m. GMT) on Wednesday, after which the curfew will be extended until 6:00 a.m. local time on Thursday (Wednesday midnight GMT). The Army said the move was in response to threats to public security. "Given the security situation in the country, the Army imposes a curfew and restrictions on travel," the military said in a statement.

According to the news portal, the Army already patrols the streets of Kathmandu and other cities.

Upheavals after anti-government protests raged in the Nepalese capital and other cities on Monday and Tuesday. Prime Minister Sharma Oli has stepped down. Protesters set fire to a number of government buildings, including the parliament, Supreme Court, prosecutor’s office. Attacks on politicians and officials’ residences were reported. Former Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal’s wife died after such an attack.

The demonstrators opposed the government’s September 4 decision to restrict access to some messengers and social networks that were not registered with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology on time. Thousands rallied, mostly young people and students. Preliminary reports say 22 people have died and more than 500 have been injured. On September 9, the government lifted the social media ban amid the unrest.