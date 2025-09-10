UK announces $2.7·bn in arms aid to Ukraine

LONDON, September 10. /TASS/. More than 2 bln pounds (over $2.7·bln) has been allocated to Ukraine for the acquisition of weapons through a UK-led fund. According to a statement issued by the UK Ministry of Defense, the funding is intended for the provision of "priority military equipment to support the most urgent requirements of Ukraine's Armed Forces."

A brief communique was published by the ministry following the 30th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, held in London in the "Ramstein" format. The UK Ministry of Defense noted that the group comprises 50 countries. However, among the participants specifically mentioned were UK Defense Secretary John Healey, Germany’s Boris Pistorius, Ukraine’s Denys Shmygal, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Healey also reported that the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) has already delivered more than 1,000 air defense systems, over 600 drones, electronic warfare systems, and air defense radar stations to Kiev. Additional deliveries are expected in the coming weeks.