New Iran-IAEA cooperation agreement gives both parties what they want — top diplomat

TEHRAN, September 9. /TASS/. The new cooperation agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) meets both Tehran’s requirements with regard to the security of its nuclear sites as well as the agency’s oversight terms, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"What we have agreed on guarantees our inalienable rights and guarantees cooperation with the agency within the agreed frames. The agreement outlines the practical mechanism for cooperation, which meets both Iran’s exclusive security terms and the agency’s technical requirements," the SNN television channel quoted him as saying after the signing ceremony.

However, the top Iranian diplomat warned that Tehran reserves the right to terminate cooperation with the IAEA is any hostile actions against it recur.

