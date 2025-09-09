Iran, IAEA agree on modalities of resuming inspections in Iran — IAEA chief

VIENNA, September 9. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran have agreed on the modalities to resume the agency’s inspections at Iranian nuclear sites, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"In Cairo today, agreed with Iran’s Foreign Minister [Abbas] Araghchi on practical modalities to resume inspection activities in Iran. This is an important step in the right direction," he wrote on his X page.

The IAEA chief also thanked Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty "for his commitment and engagement."

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage. Later, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire, which went into effect on June 24.

The agency did not condemn the US and Israeli attack, which infuriated Iran. It accused the IAEA of political bias and on July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA. However, later, the sides engaged in consultations to outline potential cooperation formats under Iran’s new laws.

