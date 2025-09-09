Israel insists its decision to eliminate Hamas leaders was justified

TEL AVIV, September 9. /TASS/. Israel believes its decision to eliminate Hamas’ top officials followed the September 8 terror attack in Jerusalem that killed six people and was fully justified, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement.

"Yesterday, after the murderous attacks in Jerusalem and Gaza, Prime Minister Netanyahu directed all security elements to prepare for the possibility of striking the Hamas leadership. The Defense Minister fully supported this initiative. <…> The Prime Minister and the Defense Minister believed that the action was fully justified given the fact that it was this Hamas leadership that initiated and organized the October 7 massacre, and - since then - has not ceased from launching murderous operations against the State of Israel and its citizens, including taking responsibility for the murder of our citizens in yesterday's terrorist attack in Jerusalem," the statement says.

According to Netanyahu and Katz, the strike on Hamas leaders who presumable gathered in Doha was delivered in a favorable operational situation. "This afternoon, in light of an operational opportunity, and in consultation with all security establishment heads, and with full backing, the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister decided to implement the directive that was given last night to the IDF and the ISA, which did so with precision and in an optimal manner," they said.

Earlier, the Galei Zahal army radio station said that the operation had been prepared for several months. It involved 15 fighter jets that dropped ten munitions at one target in several seconds.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier in the day that it had carried out a pinpoint operation against senior Hamas officials, but did not specify where. The statement came amid reports about a series of explosions in Doha. The Qatari authorities held Israel responsible and condemned the attack as posing a threat to the civilian population. Later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement saying that Israel had initiated and conducted this operation against Hamas leaders independently and undertakes full responsibility for it. Qatar is not mentioned in any of Israel’s statements. Doha and other Arab capitals categorically condemned Israel’s actions.