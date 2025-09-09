Iran calls on nations to condemn Israeli attack on Hamas leaders in Doha

TEHRAN, September 9. /TASS/. Iran condemns Israel’s attack on Hamas leaders in Doha and calls on other countries not to turn a blind eye to this flagrant violation of international law, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"We are keeping close watch over the situation, but can say that from the point of view of international law, all the norms have been breached. This is very dangerous and violates all the principles of the United Nations Charter," the IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.

According to the Iranian diplomat, the world community must not ignore Israel's disregard for international law and norms both in the Gaza Strip and in the Middle East in general.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier in the day that it had carried out a pinpoint operation against senior Hamas officials, but did not specify where. The statement came amid reports about a series of explosions in Doha. The Qatari authorities held Israel responsible and condemned the attack as posing a threat to the civilian population. Later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement saying that Israel had initiated and conducted this operation against Hamas leaders independently and undertakes full responsibility for it.