Middle East conflict

Iran calls on nations to condemn Israeli attack on Hamas leaders in Doha

According to Esmail Baghaei, the world community must not ignore Israel's disregard for international law and norms both in the Gaza Strip and in the Middle East in general

TEHRAN, September 9. /TASS/. Iran condemns Israel’s attack on Hamas leaders in Doha and calls on other countries not to turn a blind eye to this flagrant violation of international law, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"We are keeping close watch over the situation, but can say that from the point of view of international law, all the norms have been breached. This is very dangerous and violates all the principles of the United Nations Charter," the IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.

According to the Iranian diplomat, the world community must not ignore Israel's disregard for international law and norms both in the Gaza Strip and in the Middle East in general.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier in the day that it had carried out a pinpoint operation against senior Hamas officials, but did not specify where. The statement came amid reports about a series of explosions in Doha. The Qatari authorities held Israel responsible and condemned the attack as posing a threat to the civilian population. Later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement saying that Israel had initiated and conducted this operation against Hamas leaders independently and undertakes full responsibility for it.

Protests in Nepal
Protests reported from Nepal-India border — TV
According to the report, protesters set ablaze police posts
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
EU may tighten issuance of tourist visas to Russians in next sanctions package — agency
Earlier, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that the next EU sanctions package against Russia might include a ban on free movement of Russian diplomats within the Schengen zone
Official points to decrease in attempts to cancel Russian culture
"I think this has largely to do with the position of Russia and our president, with what we do in real life and how people see it," Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said
Russia will return its frozen assets given to Ukraine through land — Medvedev
The Russian senior official clarified that his remarks do not pertain to the territories of Donbass and Novorossiya which, he affirmed, already belong to Russia
Moldova still buying Russian gas, but at four times the price — Russian ambassador
Oleg Ozerov denied Moldova’s claims that Moscow was essentially using the gas issue to blackmail Chisinau
Over 60 countries to take part in St. Petersburg culture forum — Deputy PM
According to Tatyana Golikova, thanks to the large number of delegations, there will be many meetings between culture ministers from different countries and international organizations
People in Eastern Finland lose jobs due to severed Russia ties — Medvedev
In 2024, the Finnish economy remained in recession, having shrunk by 0.3% compared to 2023, the Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council said
Medvedev points to unprecedented greed of Finland's land claims in 1941
The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council stated that Helsinki's "aggressive appetite" aligned with Germany’s, and the Third Reich actively supported them
Brazil may build partnership with Shanghai Cooperation Organization soon — expert
Brazil could at least get observer status, Roberto Medronho noted
Israeli army attacks Hamas leadership — statement
The army press service did not specify the location of the attacks
Military helicopters evacuate members of Nepalese government — TV
According to the media report, the operation involves at least five helicopters
Medvedev suggests EU fueling idea of Finland reclaiming part of Russia
"The idea of profiteering at Russia’s expense was instilled in Finnish minds back in the days of Hitler’s rule in Germany," the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Whole terminal at London’s Heathrow Airport evacuated due to hazmat incident
Eyewitnesses have shared photos of ambulances arriving at Terminal 4
Israel takes full responsibility for op against Hamas leaders — Netanyahu’s office
The Israel Defense Forces said earlier in the day that it had carried out a pinpoint operation against senior Hamas officials, but did not specify where
'Chosen Company' mercenaries deployed chemical weapons — US citizen
Benjamin Reed said that he saw one of the actual war crimes with his own eyes
Russia rejects accusations of wiretapping phones in Argentina’s presidential palace
On September 8, Argentine Ambassador to Moscow Enrique Ignacio Ferrer Vieyra was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Russia, India plan to test lighter version of BrahMos missile in 2026 — co-director
Alexander Maksichev said that it is too early to discuss the timing of flight tests
De-dollarization continues, Trump administration draws no conclusions — Lavrov
According to the Russian Foreign Minister, the American leader's actions after his criticism of former US President Joe Biden seem contradictory
Iranian leader offers BRICS to set up joint framework to counter Western sanctions
Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that the world must move away from using tools such as economic sanctions in order to restore confidence in a just, multipolar system
Finland every bit as responsible as Germany for unleashing World War II — Medvedev
The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council also drew attention to the fact that the swastika was removed from the flag of the Finnish Air Force as a branch of the military only in 2020
EU uses Ukraine conflict to create 'United States of Europe' — Hungarian PM Orban
Viktor Orban noted that by doing this, the EU is making a last-ditch effort to preserve itself as currently formulated
Top Ukrainian military commander admits Russian forces’ superiority
According to Alexander Syrsky, August was a "month of great trials" for the Ukrainian army
Israeli aircraft attack Syrian air defense forces college near Homs — TV
Explosions were also heard in the Shinshar district south of Homs and a settlement that hosts the Syrian army’s ammunition depots, Al Ikhbariya reports
Russian forces destroy 655 combat aircraft in Ukraine operation — top brass
Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet over the past day
Russia reserves right to respond to Kiev’s terror attack on Donetsk park — diplomat
Maria Zakharova underlined that with strikes on the park, the Kiev regime showed its intent to escalate the conflict and disrupt efforts toward a peaceful resolution
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
The "new physical principles" is a term coined to emphasize that destructive factors of a weapon are based on processes and phenomena that have not been used for military purposes before
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Le Pen barred from French presidential election to prevent her certain victory — Orban
The court also ruled to bar Marine Le Pen from holding elected office and running in elections for five years
Elation shifts to skepticism after Baku, Yerevan sign agreement in US — Lavrov
Many aspects of its text are as yet unresolved, the Russian foreign minister said
De Gaulle's grandson says would like to move to Russia with wife
Pierre de Gaulle emphasized that Russia and France are bound by ties in many areas, including culture
CIA deputy chief’s son died a hero's death fighting for Russia in special op
Michael Gloss was fighting in the area of Chasov Yar, he was liberating Donbass, Russian Airborne Force Commander Mikhail Teplinsky said
Press review: US may reduce focus on China as Switzerland weighs peacekeepers in Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 8th
Europe needs plan B if Trump refuses to increase pressure on Russia — newspaper
Persuading US leader to increase military and economic pressure on Russia would be an incredible achievement, Financial Times wrote
Netanyahu calls on residents to leave Gaza City ahead of Israeli offensive
The Israeli prime minister recalled that in recent days the Israeli military has destroyed 50 high-rise buildings in the city, which, according to the Israeli side, were used by radicals for military purposes
IN BRIEF: What is known about virtual BRICS summit
The summit’s topic was threats to the multipolar world order and the association’s consolidated response to the United States’ tariffs and sanctions
Finance Ministry sees interest of American companies in investing in Russia — minister
Anton Siluanov said there is also interest on the Russian side in interacting with American business
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Newspaper reveals at least 92 US mercenaries killed in Ukraine since start of conflict
The newspaper emphasized that the US government, "determined to avoid any suggestion of a direct clash of the nuclear-armed Russian and American militaries, provides almost no assistance to volunteer combatants"
One dead in Sochi: consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
According to the statement, 15 drones were shot down over the Black Sea, seven over the Belgorod Region, three over the Kursk Region, two over Crimea, another two over the Krasnodar Region, one each over the Tambov Region and the Voronezh Regions
French head of government to submit his resignation on Tuesday
Media reports are already speculating who may replace Francois Bayrou, saying that politicians closest to the president, including Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu, Minister for Health Catherine Vautrin, Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin
Protests gripping Nepal: what we know
According to the latest reports, at least 19 people have been killed and more than 500 wounded in clashes between demonstrators and police
Germany's Rheinmetall says to send new Skyranger anti-drone protection systems to Kiev
"Each of these systems can cover an area of four by four kilometers to ensure that there are no drones there," CEO Armin Papperger said
Israel carries out airstrike on Syrian army barracks north of Latakia — TV
Eyewitnesses reported several powerful explosions, Al Ikhbariya reported
Almost all Spanish-speaking mercenaries wiped out in airstrikes on Dnepropetrovsk region
According to Igor Kimakovsky, following a series of airstrikes, Ukrainian forces scattered Spanish-speaking mercenaries in the villages of Velikomikhailovka and Novopetrovskoye
Kiev deploys Latin American mercenaries near Krasnoarmeysk in Donbass region — adviser
Their main task is to counter Russian assault units, Igor Kimakovsky said
Poland to close border with Belarus amid Zapad 2025 exercise — PM
The Zapad 2025 exercise will be held on September 12-16 on the territory of Belarus
Merz calls for building new security architecture for Europe
"A new systemic conflict has already emerged between liberal democracies and the axis of autocracies that support each other and are actually seeking an open systemic competition with our democracy," German Chancellor said
Russia has every reason to demand WWII reparations from Finland — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman noted that after joining NATO, Finnish authorities began to violate previously signed agreements
Houthis say the attacked Ben Gurion, Ramon airports
Movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree did not say, however, what was the target in the city of Dimon in the Negev desert, where a nuclear research center is located
Dialogue without 'Berlin walls' and de-dollarization: what Lavrov said
The Russian Foreign Minister stressed Moscow’s readiness for an honest dialogue with all partners
Finns planned ethnic cleansing in Karelia during World War II — Medvedev
The invaders, who formed the Military Administration of Eastern Karelia headed by Colonel Vaino Kotilainen, pursued an overtly racist policy, the Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council noted
UN General Assembly session to kick off on September 9
Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russia strongly condemns West’s attempts to oust president of Republika Srpska — Lavrov
Russia strongly condemns attempts to oust Serbian leaders, those not aligned with the West, by fabricating charges against them, the Russian foreign minister said
Putin’s speech at BRICS summit not to be open to press — Kremlin spokesman
"The summit is being held behind closed doors," Dmitry Peskov said
Leader of Republika Srpska blames West for collapse of Dayton Accords
According to Milorad Dodik, the Dayton Agreement is no longer workable
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to uphold freeze on foreign aid
Under the lower court’s ruling, the pesident's administration must spend at least $4 billion by September 30 - the end of the current fiscal year - that had been approved by Congress for foreign aid
De Gaulle’s grandson says he hopes for approval of Russian citizenship from Putin
According to Pierre de Gaulle, he and his wife want to shield their children from decadence and the decline of Western values
UNSC veto right prevents conflict resolution efforts — Egyptian president
According to Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the level of confidence in the United Nations as an international organization has seriously lowered
Lavrov to discuss situation in Western Balkans with Republika Srpska leader
The parties are expected to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues
Lavrov calls reports about alleged Russian attack on Ursula von der Leyen's plane nonsense
The top Russian diplomat cited several other examples of the West spreading disinformation about Russia, noting that in the case of the aircraft of the president of the European Commission "the methods remain the same"
Moscow does not recognize mandate of UN special rapporteur on Russia
The diplomatic agency explained that, at the initiative of the European Union, the Council will again consider a "politicized and highly confrontational" draft resolution which calls for extending Katzarova’s mandate for one year
Russia becomes Europe’s largest economy by Purchasing Power Parity — Lavrov
The Foreign Minister added that Russia has become the world’s fourth-largest economy by Purchasing Power Parity, after the US, China, and India
Fifteen Israeli jets engaged in strikes on Qatar to attack one target — radio
The operation had been in preparation for several months, Army Radio added
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Hungary to sign 'longest-term' gas purchase contract — Szijjarto
The Hungarian Foreign Minister reiterated that his country "always makes serious efforts to diversify" its purchases of natural resources
About 20,000 mercenaries fighting alongside Ukrainian forces — security agencies
Russian security agencies noted that while the inflow of mercenaries into the ranks of the Ukrainian military has slowed, it has not stopped
American says ‘Chosen Company’ mercenaries executed Russian POWs
Benjamin Reed said that the war crimes of Chosen Company were recorded by military medic Caspar Grosse, among others
Pakistan to recognize Armenia as UN member to get green light to join EAEU — sources
The relevant procedure could take weeks to months, according to another diplomatic source
Russian cancer vaccine ready for use — FMBA head
The initial target for this vaccine will be colorectal cancer
Press review: BRICS leaders hold online summit as NATO forces launch drills off Turkey
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 9th
Rioters in Nepal torch premier’s residence — newspaper
The rioters also broke into the headquarters of the Communist Party led by Sharma Oli
Discovery of new large deposits of rare earth metals in Russia is unlikely — expert
Oleg Kazanov specified that proven reserves of rare earth metals in Russia amount to 28.5 million tons, and current Russian consumption is only 2,100 tons per year
Finland preparing for war with Russia — Medvedev
"After joining NATO, Helsinki, under the guise of "defense" measures, has been pursuing a confrontational course of preparations for war with Russia, apparently creating a springboard for an attack on Russia," the Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council said
Ukraine ready to freeze frontline in exchange for security guarantees — US envoy to NATO
Matthew Whitaker said that Kiev "has proven and demonstrated" it is willing to make a deal
Protesters set fire to ex-PM’s house, his wife hospitalized with severe burns — media
According to the report, the house was set on fire while Khanal's wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, was inside
Russian forces hit Ukraine’s military bases, industrial facility in Kiev
According to the ministry, "all the designated facilities were wiped out"
Protesters seize Nepalese parliament building, set it on fire — authorities
Earlier, it was reported that the Supreme Court, as well as the residences of Nepal’s president, prime minister, government officials and other politicians were set ablaze
Ukrainian drone strike kills civilian in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi
Drone debris hit a car, killing the driver, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said
Kremlin spokesman reveals how Putin celebrates his birthdays
The Russian president turns 73 on October 7, 2025
Arab League chief to take part in first Russia-Arab summit — mission
The summit will be the culmination of good relations between Arab countries and Russia, Walid Hamed Shiltagh said
Aeroflot plans to sign firm contracts for 90 MC-21 aircraft by year’s end — CEO
Sergey Aleksandrovsky noted that the group's fleet could increase to 460 aircraft by 2030
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Medvedev warns of possible biological warfare through invasive species
"The deliberate introduction of non-native plant species, animals, and microorganisms into our territory by hostile states cannot be ruled out," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Mass demonstration for resignation of Macron, PM takes place in Paris
Also, the participants opposed Western countries' support for the Kiev regime and called for an early settlement of the conflict in Ukraine
Russia-Finland relations 'ruined' by Helsinki, Medvedev says
According to the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman, those suffering the most are "Suomi’s ordinary people"
Large and small US companies ready to return to Russian market — Titov
The Russian president’s special envoy expressed confidence that once political matters are settled, mutual understanding can be reached thanks to the prudent and balanced policies of the countries’ leadership
Kiev loses over 1,485 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Units of the Battlegroup West improved their tactical positions near Blagodatovka, Kupyansk, Kurilovka, and Petrovka in the Kharkov Region, as well as Drobyshevo, Kirovsk, Shandrigolovo, and Yampol in the DPR
Venezuelan president slams deployment of US warships to Caribbean Sea as aggression
Nicolas Maduro pointed out that the US had deployed eight warships, 1,200 missiles and a nuclear submarine near Venezuela, seeking to make "a peaceful nation tremble"
Expert highlights political importance of virtual BRICS summit
Andrey Bystritsky, board chairman of the Valdai International Discussion Club’s Development and Support Foundation, pointed to "a new global configuration," with the countries of the Global South discussing their relations with other nations, including the United States
Americans died in WWII northern convoys because of future US allies — Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council stressed that "the Finnish forces displayed notable ferocity"
Novak proposes to Syrian authorities to resume work of commission on economic cooperation
The Russian Deputy Prime Minister also said that Moscow confirms its readiness to launch a number of projects aimed at providing Syria with food, fuel, and pharmaceutical products both on a commercial basis and as part of humanitarian aid
World War III already in progress — Venezuelan leader
"The US empire has a war plan to impose its political, economic, cultural, and military hegemony on the whole world," Nicolas Maduro said
Russian forces seize control of DPR’s largest mine near Krasnoarmeysk — adviser
Fierce battles are taking place in this sector of the line of engagement, and Kiev has deployed reserve troops and mechanized brigades there, Igor Kimakovsky said
Polish president sees 'no need' to send troops to Ukraine
At the same time, Karol Nawrocki assured that Warsaw would continue to provide support to Kiev in "the coming months and years"
Kiev launches over 490 munitions at Russia’s regions over past week — diplomat
There have been reports of civilians injured by Ukrainian mines and unexploded cluster munitions
Survey shows majority of Europeans favor removal of von der Leyen
In all, 72% of those surveyed said they distrusted the head of the EU’s executive arm, with the share reaching as high as 87% in France
