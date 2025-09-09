NEW YORK, September 9. /TASS/. In an interview with Fox Business, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker asserted that Ukraine has signaled its willingness to strike a deal and freeze the current front line, provided it receives security guarantees.

"Ukraine has proven and demonstrated they're willing to make a deal. They're willing to free the front line they get security guarantees," Whitaker believes.

"I think there is a framework for a deal, and now we just need to make sure it happens," he noted.

Meanwhile, earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum that reckless European militarism is hampering efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.