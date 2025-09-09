Indo-Russian joint venture set to sign its first rifle export contract in 2026 — CEO

KORWA /India/, September 9. /TASS/. The Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) joint venture is planning to conclude its first export contract in 2026, CEO Major General Sudhir Kumar Sharma told reporters.

"The first export will be next year," the CEO said. "Very soon, we will identify export-oriented clients to whom we can sell our rifles. We are looking to sell these rifles primarily in the African, MENA, and Asian regions," Sharma emphasized.

Speaking about other potential buyers, he mentioned the armed forces, state police, paramilitary forces, and special forces. "They all have rifles that are quite vintage, and most of them are looking to change their rifles. They are looking for a rifle that can replace their existing inventory. They find the AK-203 to be the best replacement," the major general noted.

He added that over 20 Indian states’ police forces would like to switch to AK-203 rifles, and some states will sign contracts later this year.

The Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) joint venture was created in 2019 by JSC Rosoboronexport, Kalashnikov Concern JSC, and two Indian companies: Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL) and Munitions India Limited (MIL). IRRPL began producing Kalashnikov rifles in January 2023. The company is now implementing a contract signed with the Indian Defense Ministry in 2021 to supply the country with 600,000 AK-203 rifles.