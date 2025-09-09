Lithuania to deploy more troops to border with Russia, Belarus during Zapad 2025 drills

VILNIUS, September 9. /TASS/. Lithuania will deploy additional forces to patrol the border with Russia and Belarus during the joint drills to be held by the two countries on September 12-16, the Lithuanian Interior Ministry’s State Border Guard Service said.

"During the Zapad-2025 joint Russia-Belarus military exercise that begins later this week, the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service will additionally reinforce the border with these countries," it said, adding that "additional measures" will be taken "to exchange information and coordinate actions both at the national and international levels."

The Russia-Belarus strategic drills dubbed Zapad 2025 will be held in Belarus on September 12-16. The drills will focus on employing groups of forces for ensuring military security of the Russia-Belarus Union State. Russian and Belarusian troops will practice repelling air strikes and fighting saboteurs.