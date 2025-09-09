Protesters in Nepal attack ex-PM Deuba, as well as his foreign minister wife — TV

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. Former Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, were attacked during mass protests, India Today television channel reported on Tuesday.

According to the news channel, the couple were injured after protesters assaulted them.

Associated Press reported earlier that protesters also set on fire a private school owned by the Nepalese foreign minister.

The Himal Press web portal reported that protesters broke into the house of the Deuba family and assaulted them. The couple was later rushed to a hospital.

The unrest was triggered by the government’s September 4 decision to restrict access to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp (banned in Russia as they are owned by Meta, classified as extremist there), and other social networks that failed to register with Nepal’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology within the required timeframe.

On September 8, mass demonstrations involving thousands broke out in Kathmandu and several other major cities. Protesters, most of them students and activists from the Gen Z youth movement, opposed the government’s measures.

The authorities deployed military to the capital and imposed an indefinite curfew. According to latest data, 22 people were killed and more than 500 wounded during the protests.

Although the restrictions were lifted on September 9, protests continued. On Tuesday, Nepalese Prime Minister Sharma Oli announced his resignation.