Republika Srpska leader Dodik asks Russia for help in expelling high representative

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Milorad Dodik, the President of Republika Srpska, an entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), said he had asked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to help close the Office of the High Representative in BiH through the United Nations framework.

"It was an opportunity for me to ask the minister to assist, through the United Nations system, in finally closing down this office of the High Representative, which was supposed to last a year but has been in place for 30 years now," he said at a press conference following talks with the Russian top diplomat.

According to the Republika Srpska president, "this unauthorized Schmidt" is "causing complete chaos in Bosnia, even threatening Dayton (the Dayton Accords - TASS)."