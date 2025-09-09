De Gaulle’s grandson says he hopes for approval of Russian citizenship from Putin

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Pierre de Gaulle, the grandson of the founder of the French Fifth Republic, told TASS that he would like to become a Russian citizen for the sake of his children and that the decision rests with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Obtaining this citizenship has become a necessity for us, as it would allow us to pass on the values we cherish to our children and raise them properly. We want to shield them from decadence and the decline of Western values," he explained. "As for the decision itself, it lies with President Vladimir Putin," he added.

According to Pierre de Gaulle, he would be very proud to obtain Russian citizenship. "Because we love your country and we love its culture, and the fact that your country protects fundamental values especially wins our admiration," he shared.

Also, he said, "if I am granted [Russian] citizenship, it would show that Russia and France still retain friendship."

Earlier, Pierre de Gaulle said he and his wife, Rima de Gaulle, would like to relocate to Russia.