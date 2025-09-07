Houthis say the attacked targets in Negev, Eilat, Ashekol, Ashdod, Tel Aviv

DUBAI, September 7. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have attacked several targets in Israel with the use of drones, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said.

"The Yemeni armed forces conducted a large-scale military operation with the use of numerous drones and attacked various targets in Negev, Umm al-Rashrash (the Arab name for Eilat - TASS), Ashkelon, Ashdod, and Jaffa (the Arab name for Tel Aviv - TASS). The operation reached its goals successfully as Israeli and American air defense systems failed to detect and intercept several drones," he told the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel.

According to the Houthi spokesman, "three drones attacked two military targets in Negev, two drones attacked Ben Gurion Airport and a critical facility in Ashkelon, two more drones attacked a critical target in Ashdod." Apart from that, in his words, Ramon Airport north of Eilat was also attacked.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that a drone launched from Yemen fell down near Ramon Airport. According to the Israeli ambulance services, one person was lightly wounded and several others sought assistance in a state of shock.

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) warned Israel that it would shell its territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November 2023, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

After a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebels suspended strikes on Israel but following the breakdown of the ceasefire, the Houthis resumed attacks on ships associated with Israel and on targets in Israel’s territory.