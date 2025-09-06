More than 425 people arrested at pro-Palestinian rally in London

LONDON, September 7. /TASS/. More than 425 people were arrested at a rally in support of the pro-Palestinian movement Palestine Action in London.

"The majority of these arrests were made for supporting a proscribed organisation which is an offence under the Terrorism Act," Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

More than 25 people were arrested for assaults on law enforcement officers and violation of public order. According to the Met, police officers were punched and kicked, spat at and various objects thrown at them.

"Attacks on officers will not be tolerated and those responsible will be pursued to the full extent of the law," the statement said.

The demonstration, which resulted in an overwhelming number of arrests, was held in Parliament Square opposite the Palace of Westminster, attended by more than a thousand people. At the same time a National March for Palestine was organized. It was conducted by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign organization. About 20,000 people marched from Russell Square in northern London to the residence of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, where the rally took place.

On July 5, the Palestine Action movement was added to the list of banned organizations in the UK at the suggestion of the then Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. Her initiative was supported by both houses of parliament. Membership in this organization, participation in its meetings, and any form of support for its activities have become a criminal offense with a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison. Hundreds of people have been detained at protests in support of the organization across the country since it was banned. More than 110 detainees have been charged with violating the law on combating terrorism.