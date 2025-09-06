BRICS need to give united response to US threats against Venezuela — Brazilian lawmaker

RIO DE JANEIRO, September 6. /TASS/. BRICS nations need to develop a united response to US military buildup near Venezuela at their emergency virtual summit, Brazilian lawmaker Reimont Otoni told TASS.

"I think it’s important for the group to react to Trump’s increasing threats against Venezuela. I see them as a threat to the entire Latin America," he said.

According to the lawmaker, Washington pursues a wrong foreign policy towards the Latin American region, oftentimes using direct threats. "The US president considers himself to be the master of the planet and the emperor of the world. He resorts to lying in order to reinforce his imperial, dictatorial and extremely aggressive foreign policy. <...> This is unacceptable," Otoni stressed.

Reuters reported on August 19 that three US missile destroyers had been deployed near Venezuela as part of an effort to address threats from Latin American drug cartels. Other reports mentioned the deployment of the USS Newport News submarine, the USS Lake Erie missile cruiser, landing ships and 4,500 troops.

BRICS will hold an emergency virtual summit on September 8 at Brazil’s initiative. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum that Russian President Vladimir Putin would participate in the event.