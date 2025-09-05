Ukraine only discusses troops deployment with Coalition of Willing — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Ukraine is only negotiating the deployment of foreign troops on its territory with countries that are part of the Coalition of the Willing, Foreign Ministry representative Georgy Tikhy said at a briefing as broadcast by TV channel My Ukraina.

"Discussions on the presence of contingents in Ukraine are taking place only within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing. I urge you to focus on the members of this group," he said, when asked whether it is possible to deploy military personnel from China as part of security guarantees.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that NATO troops, should they appear in Ukraine, would become legitimate targets for the Russian army.