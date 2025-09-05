IDF begins to deliver strikes on highrises in Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, September 5. /TASS/. Israeli troops began to carry out pre-announced strikes on high-rise buildings in the Gaza Strip, the army press service said.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it will "carry out precise, targeted strikes against terrorist infrastructure that poses a direct threat to IDF troops. Prior to the strikes, numerous measures will be taken to minimize the risk of harming civilians as much as possible, including targeted warnings, the use of precision munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence."

According to its statement, "A short while ago, the IDF struck a high-rise building that was being used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the area of Gaza City. Within the building, Hamas established infrastructure that was used to advance and execute attacks against IDF troops in the area." "Prior to the strike, precautionary measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including advanced warnings to the population, the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence," the army press service assured.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on the X social network that the "bolt is now being removed from the gates of Hell in Gaza." "Once the door is opened, it will not be closed, and IDF operations will intensify – until Hamas’s murderers and rapists accept Israel’s conditions for ending the war, first and foremost the release of all hostages and disarmament – or be destroyed," he added.

In March, the IDF resumed combat in the enclave, ending the ceasefire regime established in January 2025. During several rounds of talks mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, the parties to the conflict were unable to determine the terms of a new agreement.

On August 8, Israel’s war cabinet approved a plan to take control of the entire Gaza City via an operation it dubbed Gideon’s Chariots II. On August 20, Katz endorsed the plan to capture Gaza City, and on August 21, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also signed off on the proposed strategy.

On August 29, IDF Spokesman Avichay Adraee announced that preparations had begun for an offensive on the administrative center of the Palestinian enclave.