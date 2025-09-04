‘Coalition of the willing’ ready to participate in Ukrainian settlement, Turkey confirms

ANKARA, September 4. /TASS/. Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has confirmed to the participants of the so-called "coalition of the willing" the country’s readiness to play a leading role in the Ukrainian settlement.

On behalf of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the vice president took part in a video conference of the coalition.

"Representing President Tayyip Erdogan, I took part in a fifth online summit of the ‘coalition of the willing.’ During the meeting, hosted in a hybrid format by French President Emmanuel Macron, diplomatic efforts for achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine following the initiative taken by US President Donald Trump were discussed," the Turkish vice president wrote on the X social network.

"Turkiye reiterates once again that we are ready to take a leading role in every field to ensure lasting peace, and that diplomacy and dialogue between the parties must be prioritized," he emphasized.

"Until a just and lasting peace is established, we will continue to contribute to the diplomatic process with all our means," Yilmaz added.