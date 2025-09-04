Ex-Peruvian President Toledo sentenced to another 13 years in prison for money laundering

BUENOS AIRES, September 4. /TASS/. The Lima court sentenced former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006) to 13 years and 4 months in prison in a money laundering case.

"The Lima court sentenced former President Alejandro Toledo Manrique to 13 years and 4 months in prison for money laundering under aggravating circumstances in the Ecoteva case," the country's judicial system said on the X social network.

The investigation into the case began in 2013 after the Correo newspaper reported that the former president had an offshore company, Ecoteva, through which he laundered money.

In October last year, Toledo was sentenced to 20 and a half years in prison in a corruption case. According to the court, Toledo helped the Brazilian construction corporation Odebrecht win a contract to build two sections of a highway connecting Brazil and Peru in exchange for a $35 million bribe. Toledo was arrested in April 2023 by US authorities in the state of California, where he had lived in recent years, and extradited to his homeland. An arrest warrant for the former president had been in effect since 2017.