TEHRAN, September 3. /TASS/. The recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit vividly demonstrated that China and Russia are spearheading a movement toward a new world order grounded in justice, contrasting sharply with the unipolar dominance traditionally championed by the United States, Iranian political scientist Ruhollah Modabber told TASS.

"The latest SCO summit ranks among the most significant events in recent history, signaling the dawn of a new global order. I believe President Vladimir Putin was the most prominent and influential guest at this gathering, as evidenced by the meticulous organization of his reception and the extensive meetings he held with colleagues, notably his discussions with Xi Jinping. Russia and China are actively engaged in constructing the architecture of this emerging world order," Modabber emphasized. He further noted that the statements made by Putin and Xi were primarily focused on establishing a fairer international framework - one that challenges the unipolar hegemonic approach of the United States and its Western allies.

"The world is swiftly shifting along a new trajectory. The widespread coverage of the SCO summit and the participation of numerous countries attest to the success of this initiative," he added.

Founded on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai, the SCO initially comprised six member states: Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Over time, it expanded to include India and Pakistan in 2017, Iran in 2023, and Belarus in 2024. The SCO Plus format also involves leaders from countries such as Azerbaijan, Armenia, Vietnam, Egypt, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, the Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Turkmenistan, Turkey, as well as representatives of various international organizations.

The recent SCO summit took place in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1, gathering leaders from over 20 nations and representatives of 10 international organizations. Following the event, 15 new cooperation agreements were signed, marking a significant step forward in the alliance's evolving agenda.