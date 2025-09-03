US newspaper calls China’s military parade most ambitious show of force in years

NEW YORK, September 3. /TASS/. The military parade in China is the country's most ambitious show of force in many years, The New York Times said.

According to the newspaper, the event in the "ceremonial heart" of the Chinese capital, which showcased fighter jets, tanks, and China’s latest military developments, is "the most ambitious display of power and diplomatic reach in years."

The People’s Liberation Army of China held a large-scale military parade on the Tiananmen Square in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. The event was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and the heads of states and governments from 24 countries.