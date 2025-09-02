Leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia 'on same page' on peace settlement — Erdogan

ANKARA, September 2. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Baku and Yerevan are on the same wavelength about a final peace settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"I believe that a long-overdue peace awaits the South Caucasus," the Turkish leader told reporters upon returning from China. "I saw that hope in the eyes of [Azerbaijani President] Ilham Aliyev during our meeting [in China]," Erdogan shared.

According to him, the signing of a joint declaration in the United States accelerated the normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan. "They have largely overcome differences on their path toward peace and are at the final stages now. I had a meaningful meeting with the Azerbaijani president before I met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. As I sat with both, I could see that Aliyev and Pashinyan are on the same page and are oriented in one direction," Erdogan noted.

"As soon as there is peace, ground-based and railroad routes in our region will be restored, and border crossings will be reopened, and this will positively affect many spheres, especially trade," Erdogan continued, saying that there were "no differences whatsoever over the Zangezur corridor." "Regional players, too, will obviously benefit from new opportunities for cooperation. In the future, Russia and Iran will understand, too, that their worries were groundless," the Turkish president argued.