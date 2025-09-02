Xi Jinping highlights need for China, Russia, Mongolia to boost cooperation within SCO

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Beijing, Moscow and Ulaanbaatar need to boost cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"There is a need to strengthen cooperation within the SCO," he pointed out at a trilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh of Mongolia. "The SCO is the main platform for the countries of the region to cooperate in ensuring security and common development," the Chinese leader added.

Xi also called for using various cooperation platforms and centers created at the SCO summit in Tianjin in order to expand ties.