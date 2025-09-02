SCO summit highlights unity between Russia, China, India in opposition to West — media

NEW YORK, September 2. /TASS/. The recent summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has made it clear that the leaders of Russia, China and India are united in opposition to the Western world order, Newsweek writes.

The magazine points out that the three leaders "hailed their new – and growing – alliances" at the summit.

Newsweek also pointed to their "jovial" exchange on the event’s sidelines. "Such a scene would have been almost unthinkable until recent weeks," the media outlet notes, adding that "all three leaders are now united in opposition to a world order dominated by the United States."

The SCO summit took place in the Chinese city of Tianjin between August 31 and September 1. The organization currently has ten member states: Russia, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Additionally, the SCO has two observer states, Afghanistan and Mongolia, and 14 dialogue partners: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Sri Lanka.