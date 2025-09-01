SCO members agree on universal center for countering challenges, threats

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) countries have signed an agreement on the Universal Centre for Countering Challenges and Threats to the Security of SCO members and the Agreement on the SCO Anti-Drug Centre, according to the final declaration of the SCO summit in Tianjin.

"Member States signed the Agreement on the Universal Centre for Countering Challenges and Threats to the Security of SCO Member States and the Agreement on the SCO Anti-Drug Centre. Member States noted the proposal to establish a Centre for Strategic Studies in the field of security," the document reads.

The declaration also notes that member states advocate for ensuring sustainable peace and call for joint action to counter traditional and new security challenges and threats.

"Member States reaffirm their determination to continue the joint fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism, as well as against the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, arms smuggling and other forms of transnational organized crime," the declaration said.

"Member States will continue to actively implement the Program of Cooperation of SCO Member States in Countering Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism for 2025-2027 (Astana, 4 July 2024)," according to the document.