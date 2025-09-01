SCO nations welcome development of customs cooperation

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) welcomes the development of customs partnership, including digitalization and the 'Single Window' and 'Smart Customs' mechanisms, according to the final declaration of the SCO summit in Tianjin.

"The member states noted the leading role of the Special Working Group in strengthening customs cooperation, including on issues of continuous improvement of the customs administration system and customs law enforcement cooperation, mutual recognition of authorized economic operators, creation of an electronic database for verification of certificates of origin of goods, development of digitalization and the ‘Single Window’ and ‘Smart Customs’ mechanisms," the document reads.

SCO members intend "to increase cooperation in the field of veterinary and phytosanitary surveillance, ensuring the safety of agricultural and food products, promote the development of trade in agricultural products and strengthen international cooperation in combating epidemics and infections, as well as their consequences," the declaration said.