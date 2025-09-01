{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

SCO nations welcome development of customs cooperation

SCO members intend "to increase cooperation in the field of veterinary and phytosanitary surveillance"

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) welcomes the development of customs partnership, including digitalization and the 'Single Window' and 'Smart Customs' mechanisms, according to the final declaration of the SCO summit in Tianjin.

"The member states noted the leading role of the Special Working Group in strengthening customs cooperation, including on issues of continuous improvement of the customs administration system and customs law enforcement cooperation, mutual recognition of authorized economic operators, creation of an electronic database for verification of certificates of origin of goods, development of digitalization and the ‘Single Window’ and ‘Smart Customs’ mechanisms," the document reads.

SCO members intend "to increase cooperation in the field of veterinary and phytosanitary surveillance, ensuring the safety of agricultural and food products, promote the development of trade in agricultural products and strengthen international cooperation in combating epidemics and infections, as well as their consequences," the declaration said.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
SCO members agree on universal center for countering challenges, threats
According to the declaration, the member states advocate for ensuring sustainable peace
Putin delivers speech at SCO summit
The meeting is taking place from August 31 to September 1
Putin attends formal reception in honor of heads of SCO delegations
The Russian president was accompanied by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov
Putin sees maintaining stability as one of SCO’s priorities
The Russian president also highlighted the importance of two agreements submitted for signing at the summit
11 UN employees detained by Houthis in Yemen — UN envoy
Hans Grundberg demanded that the Houthis "release immediately and unconditionally all UN personnel, as well as staff from national and international NGOs, civil society organizations, and diplomatic missions"
India reduces holdings of US Treasury securities — Central Bank
Despite the reduced share of American bonds, India’s total foreign exchange reserves as of August 22, 2025, remain at $690 bln
Kremlin sees Europeans hampering efforts toward resolving Ukraine crisis
Meanwhile, he continued, Russia pursues its own policy course
Chancellor Merz says German in conflict with Russia
The German leader stressed that Russia is allegedly "destabilizing a large part" of Germany and conducting intervention operations through social networks
Suspect in murder of former Ukrainian Rada speaker detained, Zelensky claims
According to Zelensky, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Igor Klimenko and SBU chief Vasily Malyuk have just informed him that the murder suspect had been detained
SCO reviewing about ten membership applications — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the most important thing is that "those who want to cooperate with the SCO share its values and ideals, pursue an independent policy, and work together to address pressing problems"
Lukashenko holds over ten informal meetings with foreign leaders at SCO summit — agency
The photos feature Lukashenko, Putin, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikola Pashinyan
Putin, Aliyev to have opportunity to meet on SCO summit sidelines on September 1
Touching on other potential unscheduled meetings, the Kremlin spokesman noted that "as a rule, such meetings are held during multilateral format"
Trump says US no longer spending funds on aid to Kiev
Donald Trump noted that the United States now sells equipment to NATO
SCO leaders adopt Tianjin Declaration — correspondent
More than 20 heads of state attend the SCO Summit, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as representatives from 10 international organizations
Washington realizes EU leaders seek to prolong Ukraine conflict — Russian official
Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, emphasized that the EU should stop sabotaging a real peace process
Putin, Erdogan discuss Middle East, North Africa, South Caucasus
Vladimir Putin noted that Russian-Turkish cooperation in all these areas is well-established
Explosions reported near Chernomorsk in Ukraine’s Odessa Region
An air raid warning is currently in effect for the Odessa region
EU, Uzbekistan to sign agreement on expanded partnership on October 24
The new agreement will supersede the 1999 document
India welcomes all recent efforts to establish peace in Ukraine — Modi
The Indian prime minister noted that New Delhi and Moscow regularly exchange views on the situation in Ukraine
Xi proposes to Turkey to expand practical cooperation
The Chinese president also reiterated that maintaining the high level of Chinese-Turkish relations meets the fundamental interests of both states and the global South
West ready to sacrifice Ukraine to prevent US from mending relations with Russia — Ritter
Former US intelligence officer and ex-UN inspector pointed out that Kiev would soon start "sending 18-year-olds to the front line"
Russian forces strike port infrastructure being used to support Ukrainian troops
"Units of the battlegroup West have improved their tactical positions and inflicted losses on Ukraine’s mechanized, airborne assault, and assault brigades, as well as on the Main Intelligence Directorate’s special forces center, near Kamenka, Kupyansk, Petrovskoye in the Kharkov Region, and Derilovo in the Donetsk People's Republic," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Putin calls for restoring traditional values to global agenda
According to the Russian leader, SCO member countries traditionally honor historic and cultural values, and civilization diversity
European warmongers persist in their harsh rhetoric on Putin — Kremlin
Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that his country is in a state of conflict with Russia
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet following Russian strike on Kiev’s defense industry sites
The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that Russian forces had delivered a strike by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, on Ukrainian defense industry sites
Brazil to host extraordinary BRICS summit, preparation overseen by Amorim
According to the newspaper, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva intends to discuss and formulate a joint response by BRICS members to the challenges posed by the United States to cooperation within the bloc
Finland has lot of work to do to improve relations with Russia — diplomat
"Just throwing out a call [to restore relations] is clearly not enough," Maria Zakharova said
Houthi leaders pledge revenge against Israel for killing their Prime Minister
Head of the supreme political council of Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah Mahdi al-Mashat also called on all companies operating in Israel to "leave before it is too late"
American PMCs may be sent to Ukraine as part of security guarantees — media
The PMC employees would reportedly assist in building fortifications and new military bases, as well as safeguarding US business interests in Ukraine
UN refusal to reform may erode states' confidence in organization — Kazakh president
Kazakh president praised the Global Governance Initiative put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which contains a long-term vision for the development of the international community
Expert points to major achievements by Russian army in south Donetsk area
Andrey Marochko added that the Russian army’s operations had also been successful near the settlements of Malaya Shapkovka, Sobolevka, Petropavlovka and Kucherovka
NATO spies study damage from Oreshnik at Yuzhmash — expert
Alexander Stepanov emphasized that both Kiev and its Western allies are closely scrutinizing the consequences of the strike on the plant
Putin, Indian PM ride together to reach venue of bilateral talks
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that it would be the first in-person meeting between Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi in 2025
Dry cargo ship is in distress near Odessa, presumably after hitting sea mine
There have been no official comments from the authorities
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
Putin calls Western attempts to draw Ukraine into NATO one of conflict’s main causes
The head of state stressed that it poses a direct threat to Russia's security
Houthis detain World Food Program employee in Sana
According to the agency, local security forces searched WFP offices in Sana and detained one of its employees
Trump’s efforts toward resolving Ukraine conflict hard to overestimate, Kremlin says
On August 15, a meeting between Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, took place at a military base in Alaska
UN Charter principles true, unshakable to this day, Putin asserts
The Russian leader emphasized that the SCO’s activities are based precisely on these principles, "uniting like-minded allies, committed to the ideas of building a fair multipolar world order"
RDIF chief says new investment projects with China, India to be announced soon
Kirill Dmitriev said that the RDIF has a lot of joint investment projects, with almost all SCO countries
Shanghai Cooperation Organization to establish development bank — declaration
Member states announced support of the reform of the international financial architecture aimed at increasing the representation and role of developing countries in the governing bodies of international financial institutions
Russian reconnaissance teams enter Dimitrov in DPR, head of region says
"As regards Krasnoarmeysk, the situation [there] is more tense as the enemy has deployed a large number of reserve troops there," Denis Pushilin added
MiG-31 jets with Kinzhal missiles go on combat alert in Russia’s westernmost region
"MiG-31I aircraft with Kinzhal airborne hypersonic systems will be on round-the-clock combat alert at the Chkalovsk airfield," the Defense Ministry reported
Xi Jinping urges to establish SCO development bank soon
It should "boost cooperation between member states in the security and economy spheres," the Chinese leader
Indian PM says always happy to meet with Russian president
Narendra Modi noted that he was exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit
Kazakhstan praises joint SCO efforts in fight against terrorism — president
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the SCO is rightly regarded by the international community as an effective, influential, and sought-after international organization
US envoy Witkoff reports directly to Trump after meetings with Putin — newspaper
According to the newspaper, summaries of those conversations rarely filter through to the government
Trump reposts photo of himself with caption ‘Nothing can stop what is coming’
In the image, the president stands against a backdrop of the Earth, he raises his arms and looks up
Putin invites SCO colleagues to cultural and sports forums in Russia
The Russian leader invited foreign delegations to the St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures and Russia - Sports Power forum in Samara
Russia supports China’s Global Governance Initiative — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that since its foundation in 2001, the SCO "has been actively participating in efforts to foster an environment of peace, security, trust and cooperation on the Eurasian continent"
British, Canadian, Australian envoys attend commemorative event for WWII in Arkhangelsk
The convoy, consisting of seven merchant ships and escort vessels, delivered vital supplies, including mines, and anti-tank rifles, to the Soviet port on the White Sea
Europe incapable of providing security guarantees to Ukraine — expert
European countries have neither the personnel nor the weapons for this, Karin Kneissl, former Austria’s foreign minister and head of the St. Petersburg State University's G.O.R.K.I. Center, said
UK still intends to recognize Palestinian state in September — newspaper
This position is expected to be officially confirmed by Foreign Secretary David Lammy during his speech at the House of Commons on September 1
Alaska summit opens Trump up to complexity of Ukraine issue — ex-top Austrian diplomat
As Karin Kneissl said, President Putin has repeatedly stated that it’s not only about the territorial issue
Russian bank cards to be more actively accepted abroad — RDIF chief
Russian President Vladimir Putin has unveiled the possibility of a joint payment system of the SCO countries, Kirill Dmitriev added
Houthi leader warns about intensified attacks on Israel
On August 28, Israel attacked targets in Houthi-controlled Sana during a televised address by rebel leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi
China against bloc confrontation, supports free trade, Xi Jinping says
The Chinese leader also favored protecting the UN-based international system
North Korean leader visits new missile production line
According to the news agency, Kim visited the plant on August 31
Gerasimov sums up results of 2025 spring-summer campaign, longer-term tasks
The chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces stressed that the strategic initiative currently rests entirely with Russian forces
Press review: US urges Ukraine to make concessions as EU ramps up support for Moldova
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 28th
Putin sends greetings on Knowledge Day
His video address was published on the Kremlin website
Guterres slams detention of UN employees by Houthis in Yemen
Earlier, the detentions were reported by UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg
SCO meets Minsk's fundamental interests, opens up new prospects — Lukashenko
"Being part of the SCO family is our strategic choice," Alexander Lukashenko said
Russian Armed Forces straighten frontline border DPR and Dnepropetrovsk Region
Igor Kimakovsky noted that nearly the entire western border area of the DPR was under Russian control at present
Russia decided on heavy aircraft engine thrust — First Deputy PM
Twenty-six metric tons have been taken as the base to date, Denis Manturov said
Romanian MFA summons Russian ambassador after strike on Ukrainian military targets
Vladimir Lipayev said the accusations against Russia, that were voiced during the meeting, were rejected as groundless
Armenia, Pakistan decide to establish diplomatic relations
Russian, Armenian cabinets maintain constant communication — Putin
Earlier on Sunday, Putin held a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China
Indian PM praises his meeting with Putin on sidelines of SCO summit as 'excellent'
Narendra Modi noted that the two leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine
Zelensky, Europe make it worse for themselves by rejecting reality — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk pointed out that European politicians aimed to shift the burden of the conflict onto the United States, seeking to entangle Washington further in the war
Trump declares victory over crime in Washington
On August 11, Trump announced that National Guard troops would be sent to Washington to tackle rising crime
Merz saying Russia interferes in German affairs case for psychiatrists — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova remarks came in response to Merz’s statement that Germany is effectively "in a conflict" with Russia, allegedly because Moscow is destabilizing the country and conducting interference operations online
Europe not planning to disrupt Russia-US dialogue, rather to restrain Russia — Kremlin
Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that his country is in a state of conflict with Russia
Over 110 Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in past day
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that a man suffered injuries in a drone strike on a car in the village of Novoalexandrovka
Enemy battlegroups in Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov under Russian fire control — DPR adviser
Russian drone operators control all roads leading to and out of the city and the town, Igor Kimakovsky added
Putin stresses special privileged strategic partnership between Russia, India
The Russian leader highlighted positive trends in trade and economic cooperation, and hailed tourist exchanges
Over 2,000 servicemen take part in CSTO exercises in Belarus
Troop contingents of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan are participating in the drills
Kiev presents Flamingo as its own product, hides collapse of military industry — expert
Alexander Stepanov explained that Ukraine’s actual military-technical capacity has been severely diminished by systematic, high-precision strikes carried out by the Russian Armed Forces, utilizing advanced complexes and strike drones
Xi Jinping puts forward global governance initiative at SCO+ meeting
The Chinese leader proposed to create "a community with a shared future for mankind"
Russia has nothing to do with GPS failure on von der Leyen's plane — Kremlin
Earlier, the newspaper reported that Ursula von der Leyen's aircraft’s navigation system malfunctioned during its landing in Bulgaria, forcing the pilots to rely on paper maps to land at Plovdiv Airport
Putin arrives in Tianjin, first stop on his four-day visit to China
A guard of honor greeted the Russian leader at Tianjin Binhai International Airport
Merz says no one in West currently discussing sending ground troops to Ukraine
Merz clarified that the Bundestag mandate he mentioned when discussing this topic is always required for any Bundeswehr mission abroad
Houthis launch missile strike on Israeli-owned oil tanker in Red Sea — spokesman
Yahya Saria added that the ship was "hit by a direct strike"
Nearly 60% of Ukrainians speak for cessation of hostilities, peace talks — poll
Thus, when asked which scenario they would support, 59% of the respondents opted for "ceasing hostilities and beginning to look for a compromise at talks," while 33% spoke in favor of continuing fighting
Gerasimov reviews six operational directions of Russia’s special military operation
Analysis of the situation of Ukrainian forces shows that during the spring-summer period, the adversary concentrated all efforts on slowing the advance of the Russian Armed Forces, while sustaining heavy losses, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces stated
Russian troops destroy Azov militant group’s strike force near Krasny Liman
According to Igor Kimakovsky, Russian drone operators eliminated eight pieces of Western-made equipment and 50 militants
Putin to meet with Modi, Erdogan, Pezeshkian on sidelines of SCO summit
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists earlier that Putin’s agenda may include other meetings and conversations
Oded Joseph approved as Israel’s new ambassador to Russia
Joseph was nominated by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar
Zelensky to meet with EU heads of state in Paris on September 4 — AFP
According to the source, the main topic will be guarantees of Ukraine's security and "advancing diplomacy"
Ukraine loses about 1,245 troops in special military operation zone in past day
Units of Battlegroup Center improved their frontline positions, striking the forces and equipment of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, a marine brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade near Dimitrov
Putin congratulates Uzbek leader on Uzbekistan Independence Day
Putin noted that Uzbekistan has achieved impressive success in the social and economic spheres, with its authorities growing in the international arena
Press review: EU rifts grow on Russia sanctions as Israel launches raid in Damascus
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 29th
Kiev withdraws mechanized brigade from Sumy over casualties — defense source
A Russian missile strike killed and wounded the brigade’s commanders, a source in Russia’s defense circles said
Some 3,000 reporters covering SCO Tianjin Summit attended by Putin
A number of bilateral meetings between SCO leaders has taken place on the first day of the forum
IN BRIEF: What is known about Tianjin Declaration adopted by leaders of SCO countries
According to the document, the countries will strengthen cooperation on sustainable development issues, including in the field of industry, efficient waste management and resource use in accordance with the principles of environmental protection
Belarus supports SCO expansion through new members, partners — Lukashenko
"Those who unreservedly share the values and foundations of the 'SCO spirit' – mutual respect and trust, equality, dialogue, and the pursuit of common development – are welcome to join," the Belarusian leader said
Press review: China hosts largest SCO summit while EU ministers fail to agree on Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 1st
Death toll from Afghanistan’s earthquake rises to 812
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush mountains in Afghanistan on August 31
Russian forces liberate entire DRP’s southern part — DPR’s head
According to Pushilin, units of the Battlegroup East continue advancing in the territory of the Dnepropetrovsk Region
Russian forces take control of 30-kilometer-long border section in DPR — expert
Andrey Marochko pointed out that Kamyshevakha was the last settlement that the enemy occupied in western DPR
Witkoff violates protocol coming to meeting with Putin without stenographer — Reuters
As a result, during a telephone conversation with European leaders on August 7, Donald Trump's special envoy provided contradictory information, which displeased American officials, including US president's special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg
