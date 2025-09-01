SCO members agree on expansion of cooperation in e-commerce

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Leaders of SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) countries have reached an agreement to expand cooperation in the area of e-commerce, as well as to bridge the gap between developed and developing countries in the digital economy, according to the final declaration of the SCO summit in Tianjin.

"Member States aim to promote cooperation in the field of e-commerce, develop digital trade infrastructure, and bridge the gap between developed and developing countries in the digital economy. They noted the proposal to develop a Program of Cooperation among SCO Member States in the Field of E-commerce," the document reads.

SCO nations have also adopted a statement on strengthening cooperation in the digital economy.