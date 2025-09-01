Xi Jinping puts forward global governance initiative at SCO+ meeting

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping has proposed a comprehensive global governance initiative during an expanded Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Tianjin.

"I would like to put forward a global governance initiative and work with all countries to jointly create a more just and equitable international system, fostering a community with a shared future for mankind," Xi declared.

According to the initiative, all nations - regardless of their size, strength, or wealth - should enjoy equal participation and opportunities in global governance. "We need to promote the democratization of international relations and amplify the representation and voice of developing countries," Xi emphasized.

The Chinese leader underscored the importance of adhering to the principles of international law, cautioning against double standards and the imposition of one country’s internal policies on others.

Xi outlined that global governance should be rooted in broad consultation, collaborative resource sharing, and collective decision-making, dismissing unilateral actions as unacceptable. The initiative also advocates for making the benefits of global governance widely accessible and aims to narrow the development gap between the global North and South.

This year’s SCO summit is running in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1, attracting Russian President Vladimir Putin, leaders from over 20 countries, and representatives of 10 international organizations.