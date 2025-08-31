UK still intends to recognize Palestinian state in September — newspaper

LONDON, August 31. /TASS/. The United Kingdom still intends to recognize a Pesltinian state in September, The Guardian said, citing an unnamed UK official.

"We will assess all the factors relevant to recognition, but as things stand we’re on a pathway to recognition later in September," the official said.

This position is expected to be officially confirmed by Foreign Secretary David Lammy during his speech at the House of Commons on September 1.

On July 29, the office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer published a statement saying that if Israel continued to hinder humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, London would recognize the State of Palestine ahead of the September session of the UN General Assembly.

On July 24, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Paris would recognize the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly session.

According to Reuters, Israel is looking at annexing the West Bank as response step to the actions by European states.