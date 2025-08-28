Bayraktar Turkish drone factory 'seriously damaged' in overnight strikes on Kiev — MP

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Bayraktar factory that was to produce Turkish drones for Ukraine was seriously damaged last night, deputy of the Lvov City Council Igor Zinkevich said, according to the Strana newspaper.

"Last night, the Bayraktar Turkish drone factory in Kiev was hit for the fourth time in the last six months, with two strikes recorded," Strana quoted him as saying.

According to Zinkevich, the plant has not yet gone live, but most of the production facilities had already been prepared.

"Two hits were recorded. The production facilities were seriously damaged. Bayraktar, despite the military actions, continued to invest tens of millions of its own funds, train personnel and prepare production. Most of the facilities were almost ready, and the main staff had completed their training," the deputy said.

In August 2022, Ukrainian ambassador to Turkey Vasil Bodnar said that the construction of the plant would take several months, and that the launch could happen before the end of 2023. However, that date was postponed to 2025.