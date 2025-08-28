AI should be Aladdin's lamp, not Pandora's box — China’s ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The international community must work to ensure that artificial intelligence becomes Aladdin’s magic lamp and not the key to Pandora's box, Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS in an interview.

"China is ready, together with the international community, adhering to the concept of a community of common destiny of mankind, to jointly prevent the risks of militarization of artificial intelligence, so that AI becomes Aladdin’s lamp to enhance the well-being of mankind, and not the key to Pandora's box," he said.

According to the diplomat, global intellectualization is rapidly gaining momentum, and has created both unprecedented opportunities for development and risks and challenges. Zhang Hanhui quoted an ancient Chinese saying: "A noble man knows what to do and what not to do."

"The development of artificial intelligence technologies should be based on the basic principle of ‘man above all, intelligence for good’, and always serve the great cause of peace and human development, rather than becoming a tool of individual countries that seek military domination," he said.

"China has consistently adhered to the concept of common, integrated, joint and sustainable security, and advocates that countries, based on the goals and principles of serving the well-being of peoples, respect for sovereignty, priority of development, managed and controlled security, justice and inclusivity, and open cooperation to jointly promote global development and artificial intelligence management, transforming it into a new engine for the sustainable development of human society, and not a destabilizing factor that threatens world peace."

Zhang Hanhui noted that China is actively involved in improving the global governance system while developing global artificial intelligence. The ambassador also pointed to China's strengthening of international cooperation in creating artificial intelligence infrastructure.

"China promotes equality of countries in rights, opportunities and rules for the development and management of AI, and contributes to reducing the global digital divide and the gap in management capabilities," the diplomat added.

Thirdly, the formation of ethical standards is increasing. China was one of the first to promulgate and put into effect the code of ethics for next-generation artificial intelligence, established China's national specialized committee on security and management of artificial intelligence, and built a full-fledged regulatory system for the entire process of technology development and application.".