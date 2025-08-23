Protests for release of head of Gagauzia afoot in Moldova

CHISINAU, August 23. /TASS/. A peaceful rally demanding the release of Eughenia Gutsul, the convicted leader of Gagauzia, was held in Ceadir-Lunga, in the southern part of the autonomy. According to local GRT TV, the protest remained non-violent despite resistance from police forces.

"Gutsul has faced immense political pressure," stated Mihail Vlah, an adviser to the head of Gagauzia, during the rally. "Her trial was orchestrated solely to force her to relinquish her role as regional leader. Yet she endures and has no thoughts of resigning. Today, her imprisonment symbolizes that of all of us, dear friends. We must recognize this reality." Vlah also emphasized that protests in defense of Gutsul are expected to intensify, despite efforts by Moldovan authorities to suppress them.

Opposition activists from the Victory bloc reported that police operations are underway in several Moldovan cities targeting Gutsul’s supporters, who continue to organize open-ended protests. In Bal·i, authorities are conducting street surveillance and warning citizens about fines for participation. In Orhei, patrol cars broadcast messages via loudspeakers declaring the protests illegal. In Ceadir-Lunga, police detained city council deputy Alexander Pan for taking part in a demonstration.

"These measures are an attempt by the authorities to intimidate the people," said Vyacheslav Zhukov, leader of the Victory faction in Bal·i’s city council. Similarly, Alexei Lungu, leader of the Chance party, condemned police actions as "terror against the people."

Supporters of the Victory bloc continue to hold daily rallies near the prison in Chisinau, calling for Gutsul’s immediate release. Authorities have repeatedly obstructed these demonstrations; last Saturday, law enforcement dispersed a rally near the railway station and dismantled tents set up by protesters. During that incident, police detained 69 individuals and issued fines to over 100 participants.

Relations between Gagauzia’s leadership and the Moldovan government deteriorated further in 2023, following Gutsul’s electoral victory and her subsequent declaration to strengthen regional ties with Russia. She also publicly criticized Chisinau’s confrontational policies toward Moscow. The Moldovan authorities attempted to declare her election invalid, but the Gagauz parliament expressed solidarity with Gutsul, leading to mass protests across the region. Meanwhile, President Maia Sandu refused to sign a decree recognizing Gutsul as a member of the government, despite legal requirements to do so.