SHANGHAI, August 22. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's comment about suitable and unsuitable guarantors of Ukraine's security shows inconsistency and unfairness of his views, Nelson Wong, Vice Chairman of the Shanghai Centre for RimPac and International Studies, told TASS in an interview.

"Zelensky's statement that he must choose the security guarantors who will support him is inherently problematic," the expert noted. "Doesn't this mean that the countries supporting him can openly deploy troops in Ukraine to ensure his safety? Isn't it just helping him strengthen his armed forces? Is it really about achieving peace? It's illogical."

Commenting on Zelensky's refusal of China's participation in ensuring Ukraine's security, the analyst said that such words "demonstrate his dishonesty. Over the past three years, China has continued to import agricultural products from Ukraine, provide humanitarian assistance, and send a special envoy to mediate and facilitate negotiations."

According to him, Zelensky has failed to establish good relations with his neighbors, putting his country at the center of a fight between the West and Russia and becoming a mediator of the West.

"This led to the destruction of his country, as a result, he lost the war and lost part of the territory," the expert said. "Now he will have to continue working in the interests of others."

According to Wong, the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the achievement of a genuine ceasefire, rather than a temporary truce, should be the goal for everyone. He believes that the proposal of the United States and Russia after the Alaska summit for peace is a positive step that everyone wanted. The expert suggested that the UN peacekeeping force may be the most suitable option to ensure peace and prevent the resumption of conflict.

As RBC-Ukraine reported earlier, Zelensky opposes the inclusion of China in the possible guarantors of Ukraine's security.