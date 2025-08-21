Germany cannot guarantee security to Ukraine — Saxony’s Prime Minister

BERLIN, August 21. /TASS/. Germany cannot guarantee security to Ukraine, the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces) does not have enough resources for this, Michael Kretschmer, Prime Minister of Saxony said in an interview with Der Spiegel magazine.

"Germany cannot guarantee Ukraine's security. The Bundeswehr does not meet such requirements. Experience teaches us: you need to make as many efforts as you have strength for. This means that we need a strong European security architecture and security guarantees from the Americans," Kretschmer said.

He added that the European Union should invest in its own defense potential to protect itself and Ukraine. The politician ruled out the possibility of sending German troops to Ukraine if the conflict is resolved.

Kretschmer is a comrade of Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Christian Democratic Union party. Earlier the head of the federal government allowed for the participation of the Bundeswehr in a hypothetical peacekeeping mission.

In the interview, Kretschmer said that he had not discussed the issue with Merz, but would do so in the coming days. The topic of a possible deployment of Western troops to Ukraine in the event of a settlement of the crisis was once again raised by European politicians after Vladimir Zelensky met with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday. Moscow opposes the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine, a position that was reiterated the same day by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that providing security guarantees to Ukraine through "foreign military intervention in some part of Ukrainian territory" would be unacceptable for Russia.