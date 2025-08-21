Lithuania to provide yearly military aid worth 0.25% of its GDP to Kiev — defense chief

VILNIUS, August 21. /TASS/. Vilnius will continue to provide annual military support to Ukraine amounting to a quarter of its gross domestic product (GDP), Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene said on air of the Ziniu radijas radio station.

"In 2024, our military aid to Ukraine even exceeded 0.25% of GDP. This year, we will try to maintain these levels and we will adhere to this norm for as long as the conflict continues," she said.

Weapons procurement, training of Ukraine's military personnel and rebuilding of the Ukrainian army are the main areas for which the funds are being allocated, Sakaliene specified. "We intend to participate in purchasing Patriot air defense systems from the United States to transfer them to Kiev. Thirty million euros have been allocated for this purpose," the minister said.