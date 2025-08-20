One in four children in Gaza malnourished — UN chief’s spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, August 20. /TASS/. The level of malnutrition in the Gaza Strip has tripled since the end of the ceasefire in March, with one in four children in Gaza City not getting enough food, UN Secretary-General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing.

"Malnutrition has tripled across the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire collapsed, and in Gaza City, acute malnutrition has now reached 28.5%, meaning more than one in four children in Gaza City is now considered malnourished," he told reporters.

Since March 2, 2025, aid from international humanitarian organizations and UN agencies has ceased reaching the Gaza Strip. In May, Israel, with the support of the United States, established a new scheme for organizing food deliveries to residents of the Strip as an alternative to the traditional aid distribution system. This new scheme involved transferring virtually exclusive rights to establish distribution centers and distribute food and essential goods to the private Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The plan was criticized by international organizations, with the key point of criticism being the location of distribution centers in "safe zones" in southern Gaza that are free from hostilities. Experts say this could lead to the forced displacement of the enclave's residents. Although aid delivery through UN agencies has partially resumed, operations are being conducted on a limited basis.

In March, the Israeli army resumed hostilities in the enclave, violating the ceasefire established earlier in January. During several rounds of indirect talks mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the US, the parties to the conflict were unable to agree on the terms of a new agreement.