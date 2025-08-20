Ukraine nixes visa-free travel memorandum with Iran

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Ukraine has terminated the memorandum of understanding with Iran on visa-free travel for diplomatic and official passport holders, government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnichuk said.

"The memorandum of understanding between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on visa-free travel for citizens with diplomatic and official passports, concluded on March 15, 1993 in Kiev, has been terminated," he wrote on Telegram.

Last November, Kiev also terminated a 1993 air service agreement with Tehran. Ukraine accuses Iran of allegedly providing assistance to Russia in the conflict.

Ukraine also regularly announces the withdrawal from agreements signed with Russia, Belarus, Syria, and under the CIS framework.