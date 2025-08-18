Trump says determined to end conflict in Ukraine to spite his critics

WASHINGTON, August 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said he is determined to end the crisis in Ukraine to spite all his critics.

"It would have NEVER happened if I was President. I know exactly what I’m doing, and I don’t need the advice of people who have been working on all of these conflicts for years, and were never able to do a thing to stop them. They are "STUPID" people, with no common sense, intelligence, or understanding, and they only make the current R/U disaster more difficult to FIX," he wrote on Truth Social.

"Despite all of my lightweight and very jealous critics, I’ll get it done — I always do!!!"